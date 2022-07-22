BURLINGTON – Chief Thomas P. Browne reports that the Burlington Police Department has identified the driver that struck an officer on Beacon Street last week.
On Thursday, July 14, at about 10 a.m., an officer who was working a private construction detail was struck by a car in the area of 26 Beacon St.
The officer had signaled for the car to stop as it approached the construction site, but the driver attempted to drive around and struck him. The car did not stop and continued northbound toward Woburn.
An investigation determined that the driver was an 89-year-old female from Woburn, and that she did not act with criminal intent.
The Burlington Police Department issued the driver a civil motor vehicle citation, and filed a request with the Registry of Motor Vehicles for revocation of her license.
The officer was treated for minor injuries at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and then released.
