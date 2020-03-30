BURLINGTON – During the School Committee’s first-ever virtual meeting, the members unanimously approved a plethora of capital projects that will head to Town Meeting in May for a final ratification.
The 13 projects equated to roughly $1.6 million, which is consistent with the budget guideline that has been allocated for warrant articles by the Town Administration and Ways & Means.
Before each project was firmly supported by the committee, they were presented and briefly discussed by the committee.
The School Department’s Director of Technology and Operations, Bob Cunha, did the presenting.
The capital projects are:
- Interactive technology for Early Childhood Center ($85,000)
This includes upgrades to interactive laptops and displays in the classrooms.
- Marshall Simonds Middle School boiler repair ($125,000)
One of the boilers is failing, and the repair will see the equipment last another 15 years. The school needs at least two functioning boilers at all times.
- Burlington High School Varsity Field maintenance ($500,000)
Believe it or not, the artificial turf version of Varsity Field is 10 years old, and wear-and-tear has taken its toll beneath the surface. Every year, a maintenance company checks the compression levels on the field and it was revealed that it needs to be resurfaced beneath the turf with new fiber and compression materials. The rubber pellets underneath the turf harden overtime as a result of constant use.
“It is a safety issue,” reminded Cunha. “It is a well-used field.”
School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti professed this type of maintenance is right on schedule, as it is expected for synthetic turf fields every 10 years.
“This is not happening any sooner than expected. It is right on schedule at 10 years,” stated Dr. Conti.
- Music Department installs and upgrades ($50,000)
New lockers with sound absorption capabilities and sound-deadening equipment for the walls in two of the classrooms are part of the upgrades. Also, a net for the area between the stage and “pit” is expected to be installed for safety purposes.
- Audio and technology replacement ($100,000)
The sound technology at Memorial Elementary School and Marshall Simonds Middle School are not compatible anymore after eight years of advancements in the field.
- Marshall Simonds Middle School auditorium equipment and staging ($350,000)
The house and general lighting needs to be upgraded. The rigging above the stage is original to the building and the heavy curtain on stage isn’t needed anymore. All are considered safety issues.
- Memorial Elementary School playground resurfacing ($50,000)
Much like Varsity Field, the rubber material has hardened since 2012 and patches of the surface are peeling up, causing a trip-hazard. The same, high-quality, more durable material that exists at the Burlington High School preschool playground will be installed at Memorial.
- Marshall Simonds Middle School exterior bathrooms ($25,000)
Two bathrooms that exist in the area along the right side of the school, to the right of the gym, need to be reconditioned for proper use.
- Water bubbler upgrades ($50,000)
A “bottle-fill” component will be installed as part of the existing bubblers in Burlington High School. Bubbler users will be able to easily fill their bottles with water as a result of the attachment.
- Security camera upgrade replacement plan ($75,000)
At Marshall Simonds Middle School and Memorial Elementary School, the security camera equipment is outdated. New cameras will improve the visual coverage around the exterior perimeter of the buildings.
- Curriculum upgrades ($90,000)
- Designs costs for Burlington High School science classroom upgrades ($100,000)
- Community custodial services ($47,464.45)
The aforementioned 13 projects total $1,647,464.45 which is right around the $1.6 million guideline for the School Department’s allocation for warrant articles. Town Meeting is Monday, May 11, at 7:30 p.m. in the Burlington High School’s Fogelberg Performing Arts Center.
