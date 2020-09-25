BURLINGTON – The coronavirus pandemic has put the town’s finances in a stranglehold for the foreseeable future.
On Sept. 14, the Board of Selectmen supported a revised budget calling for $2.1 million in cuts that need to be made in the fiscal year 2021 Operating Budget, which will be discussed and ultimately voted on at Town Meeting next Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m.
Town Accountant/Assistant Town Administrator John Danizio detailed the local receipts have not been as bad as anticipated, but acknowledged they are “still pretty bad” as a result of the COVID-19 effect on the town’s economy.
Danizio met with School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti to inform him that the town’s local receipts need to be adjusted down by $2.1 million. The School Department will likely only have to account for $350,000 due to Town Administration’s decision to reconfigure the Accommodated Accounts so that it makes up two-thirds of the $2.1 million in cuts, including not funding all of OPEB (other post-employment benefits) and the debt services this year. This has left the town with $700,000 that needs to be accounted for, which will have to come from the School Department and various town departments.
“Everybody is feeling some pain, but everybody knows the pain we are potentially going to feel this winter, when we are setting our spending guidelines for next year,” warned Danizio. “The results could be more significant. I want to thank everybody for being a team player in this and looking at their budgets, now and next year.”
As of now, Dr. Conti informed the School Committee that he “cannot tell” them where the $350,000 is going to come from in the school budget, and it won’t be known by Town Meeting next Wednesday night.
“I am not providing you with answers because I do not have them,” stressed Dr. Conti. “I can say we want to be team players in this process and do our best to meet [the $350,000] reduction.”
On Wednesday, Sept. 30, Town Meeting will meet and vote on an amended fiscal year 2021 Operating Budget for the town. All the specific cuts will not be finalized at that point for the schools and town, as a deadline will likely be set in the coming months determining when those decisions have to be made.
The School Committee understands the context for the budget cuts, but stood firm in their thinking that making such reductions is more difficult for schools than other town departments, mainly because of expected increased costs they are set to experience with constant use of the HVAC system and the potential for more buses.
“I am not sure we can handle this, come the end of the year,” remarked School Committee member Tom Murphy, citing the extra expenses facing the district. “I am willing to do this. But, in good conscious, if we cannot afford [the $350,000], we reserve the right to bring that back to Town Meeting in January or May. I am hoping we can find ways to make these cuts.”
School Committee member Katherine Bond agreed with Murphy.
“There are too many unknowns right now. We should have the right to revisit it when the financial numbers become more clear,” echoed Bond.
School Committee member Carl Foss advised there are “too many question-marks and not enough answers” so he finds it is “hard to commit to this type of reduction” at this point in time.
The committee wants to talk with the Ways & Means Subcommittee about the avenues that can be taken for the School Department, as they reiterated making cuts in a school budget is more difficult than making cuts in other town departments.
There was some good news, pertaining to local aid at the state level. The state was looking at a $2 million cut in local aid, but that is not the case anymore. Local aid is money that flows from the state budget to city and town budgets, helping them fund vital local services such as schools, and police and fire departments, among other municipal services.
Expect a decision on this by Town Meeting at the body’s next session on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually via WebEx and in the Burlington High School’s Fogelberg Performing Arts Center.
