BURLINGTON – Fogo de Chão listened to the advice given to them by the Select Board and received the liquor license they have been coveting for over one year.
Representatives of the Brazilian steakhouse appeared before the Select Board last night, hoping to earn approval for one of the Burlington Mall’s nine available liquor licenses. This comes after months of trying to get Besito’s liquor license transferred into Fogo’s possession.
Besito, an upscale Mexican restaurant formerly located in the Burlington Mall, closed its doors in July 2018. Fogo de Chão, a Brazilian steakhouse, is currently constructing its location in the Burlington Mall after earning unanimous approval for a special permit and site plan from the Planning Board in February 2020. Their location will be in the former Sears building and they anticipate opening in by early October.
The recent conflict raised by the Select Board revolved around the Burlington Mall currently having nine liquor licenses available, but Fogo de Chão applied for Besito’s license which came via the town of Burlington. It is the last available liquor license the town has at this time, so the Select Board wanted to do everything they could to preserve it for a more applicable scenario, likely somewhere else in town besides the Burlington Mall, who has nine available liquor licenses.
Three years ago, Burlington Town Meeting approved a warrant article granting Burlington Mall site-specific liquor licenses. The Mall has used several of them for restaurants, including Parm, Common Craft, and Gyu-Kaku, among others. Yet, town officials confirmed nine remain, which is why the Select Board stood firm in its viewpoint urging Fogo de Chão to reapply for one of the Mall’s liquor licenses instead of moving forward with Besito’s license.
Fogo did just that from the time between the Select Board’s meeting on Aug. 9 and last night’s Aug. 30 session, which was deemed as a “special session” primarily due to this new liquor license application.
The process consisted of the Select Board formally opening a new public hearing for Fogo’s new liquor license application. With the board’s demand met, they unanimously approved the special legislation all-alcohol license.
Fogo de Chão is a leading Brazilian steakhouse, or churrascaria, specializing in fire-roasting, high-quality meats using the centuries-old Southern Brazilian cooking technique of churrasco. Guests will be able to indulge in a wide variety of simply seasoned meats that are fire-roasted to expose their natural flavors. The new location opening in the lower level Primark wing will offer house specialties, such as picanha sirloin, filet mignon, ribeye and land chops, seasonal salads, soup, fresh vegetables and much more.
The Brazilian steakhouse will include 363 seats, 117 of which will be allocated for seasonal dining areas surrounding the building façade. The Burlington Mall location will be the steakhouse’s second location in the Commonwealth.
