BURLINGTON - The Gutierrez Company recently earned unanimous approval from the Planning Board regarding eight special permit applications and one site plan application for its 300 Summit Drive property in Burlington, off Middlesex Turnpike.
The property was previously a segment of the former 400 Summit Drive parcel that was divided through a definitive subdivision process, which was approved by the Planning Board this past August.
The permits and site plan propose the development of a 235,000 square-foot commercial office and laboratory building with structured parking (freestanding and integrated), and associated site improvements. The Gutierrez Company has envisioned this project as the final component of the Burlington Summit commercial campus, and it will support new laboratory and biotechnology opportunities.
“This is a culmination of Town Meeting approving the rezoning of this property for life science companies,” declared local attorney Robert Buckley, of Riemer & Braunstein, representing The Gutierrez Company. “In this market, it is imperative that we get this building permitted, so they can go to the marketplace and find a first class tenant/user for the town. You have to act fast in the life science market.”
Once a tenant is found, the company will have to go through the Board of Health and Planning Board for the standard permitting process.
An integral component of the project’s operations are the industry standard laboratory uses which encompass several town zoning bylaw categories. These uses are predominately by-right, with the exception of manufacturing, but due to the premises location in the Water Resource District, they require special permit approval.
At the time of this Planning Board meeting, last Thursday night, the applicant remained in the process of receiving a formal recommendation from the Conservation Commission (ConCom). Scott Weiss, of The Gutierrez Company, confirmed ConCom has formally supported the proposal, which ultimately led to the Planning Board deciding to ratify the proposal.
The applicant provided an update to the planners about their inquiry regarding the possible completion of the ramp off Route 3 North, which would connect to the Summit Drive campus. Right now, an overgrown dirt road sits off Route 3 North, where the connecting off ramp would be.
Weiss restated to the planners that all parties involved want the ramp, except the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT).
“MassDOT said absolutely no ramp can be installed there,” professed Weiss. “The layout of the ramp is too close and does not meet the highway design standards. The proximity and number of movements a vehicle would have to make at such high speeds are the primary reasons why the state is against it. We will inquire with MassDOT again. It would be a great amenity for us.”
MassDOT currently has a deed restriction that doesn’t permit such a ramp. However, Weiss assured that the existing emergency access drive will be kept, just in case the state allows the ramp. This condition is part of the approval, so if MassDOT changes its mind, then the connection will happen.
The final updated site plan hit on the board’s other inquiries, such as the creation of a bicycle path running across the entire Summit Drive campus and a robust landscaping plan that will enhance some of the site’s sightline buffers with shade trees and evergreen trees, which will help provide more dense screening of the site from I-95 and Route 3. Plantings will be added to the detention pond, and the existing detention pond will not be disturbed throughout the construction process.
Planning Board member Michael Espejo’s favorable comments for the Planning Staff reflected the feelings of the rest of the board in regards to the robust life science population in Burlington.
“Kudos to [Planning Director Kristin Kassner and the Planning Staff] for bringing Burlington to the forefront of the life science marketplace. It is very nice seeing all these companies come to town,” praised Espejo. “I cannot wait to see what tenant you bring back to us.”
Buckley confirmed there is “a lot of interest” from prospective tenants in the 300 Summit Drive property, even during the COVID-19 period.
Planning Director Kristin Kassner made mention that around the country, Burlington is “becoming a leading community in the life science market.” She is also pleased with the end-result of this sit that has been in the works for years.
“I feel like I have been talking about this site for years. What ended up here is very good for the town of Burlington,” commented Kassner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.