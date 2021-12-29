BURLINGTON - Big changes are here for L’Andana on Burlington’s Cambridge Street.
After 14 years, L’Andana will be closing on Saturday, Jan. 1 for renovations, ultimately leading to a rebranding of the restaurant to Mooo Burlington. The site will remain the same at 86 Cambridge Street.
Mooo is a Beacon Hill Boston steakhouse owned by Columbus Hospitality Group, which is the same group that owns L’Andana. In 2020, Columbus Hospitality Group went in front of the Burlington Select Board, earning approval for a change of name and manager, and an alteration of premises.
In a statement released on the Columbus Hospitality Group’s Facebook page, Mooo Burlington is expected to continue to offer the same exceptional food and service that was experienced at L’Andana for the last 14 years.
“We would like to thank all of our loyal guests who have supported L’Andana over the years and look forward to continuing our relationship with a new look and a new menu,” the statement read.
L'Andana, which first opened in 2007, has received high marks over the years from a number of publications, with Boston Magazine including it among its 50 best restaurants in the Boston area in 2010.
Mooo Burlington will serve steaks, seafood, and Italian classics, among other traditional and contemporary American dishes.
L’Andana will shut down this Saturday and Mooo Burlington plans to open in its space in the early spring of 2022.
