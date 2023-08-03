BURLINGTON - In October 2020, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) published its PFAS public drinking water standard of 20 nanograms per liter/parts per trillion. In accordance with the new regulations, the Town of Burlington commenced testing for these chemicals in our water in May of 2021. The results of these tests indicated the presence of PFAS in a concentration above the new standard.
The Burlington Department of Public Works is happy to confirm that after over two years of permitting, appropriating funds, environmental studies, design, and construction, the PFAS filters have finally been installed and are online. The goal of these filters is to bring Mill Pond’s water into State compliance and possible future federal compliance. Initial sampling results show PFAS levels at 0ppt.
Please be aware that there is still PFAS located at the Vinebrook Treatment facility. This facility is currently offline and the contaminated water DOES NOT enter the Town’s water system for distribution. However, since it has not been formally decommission with MassDEP, testing must still be completed and reported even though it does not enter the distribution system. This includes continued PFAS reporting which will show levels above the State standards at this location.
Once this project and the MWRA (Mass. Water Resources Authority) water connection are 100% complete, the town will begin discussions with MassDEP regarding the possibility of formally decommissioning the Vinebrook Treatment Facility.
