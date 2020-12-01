BURLINGTON - The only reason this school year has worked from a health standpoint is because of the work being done to ensure the air quality in Burlington schools is acceptable.
With winter weather here, school officials are continuing to take as many precautions as possible so that students and teachers consume the cleanest air possible in classrooms.
The continued HVAC assessment of the Burlington Public Schools has sustained favorable results, but the tests tend to vary as they are taken three times, every day, from Monday through Friday. These tests are for carbon dioxide, not COVID-19 because air can’t be tested for the virus.
Bob Cunha, director of technology and operations for Burlington Public Schools, thoroughly went into detail with the School Committee about the processes currently taking place to keep students and staff safe while in the buildings.
In order to provide clean air to the classrooms, the air conditioning or heat has to continue to run, no matter how cold or hot it is outside. This will increase the heating and cooling bill for the district, but it has to be done so those in the buildings remain safe. He further noted the ultimate goal is to be able to continue to bring in fresh air from the outside at the older buildings, even when most of the time the fresh air is going to be really hot or really cold. His recommendation to the staff and students is to “layer up” when the cold weather months settle in.
A primary improvement of the HVAC machines pertained to upgrading the existing unit filters with the “best filters available” that will not impact the heating capacity of the units. A filter replacement plan was recommended and implemented by the district. The district ended up purchasing HEPA filters and are combining them with Uni-Vents and other beneficial measures that will provide a safe breathing environment for those in classrooms.
“Between the Uni-Vents working, bringing fresh air in, installing HEPA filters, and exchanging air in classrooms, we could have a temperate classroom while also maintaining the air exchange rates that we need to meet,” advised School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti. “We were able to purchase over 300 HEPA filters, but we have to follow the proper guidelines to make sure the capacity of the filters is maximized.”
Cunha reiterated the HEPA filters are supplemental to the Uni-Vents and carbon-dioxide measuring machines, creating a “triangle that will always see that fresh air is in the classroom.”
The carbon-dioxide measurements have been logged for weeks, and the process entails putting two machines in a classroom and computing the air quality before people enter the classroom, when people are in the classroom, and after people leave the classroom. In total, the machines cover eight hours of data, providing invaluable trends for school officials to use constructively.
Out of the 500 spaces tested, Cunha confirmed six school spaces were “not as good” as he wanted, but admitted it could’ve been a situation when the data was taken at a certain time when, in contrast, the air levels might be different from one time to another in that same room.
The carbon-dioxide testing process isn’t perfected, yet, with most of the uncertainty falling on what to do with the information.
“We are trying to optimize the air quality pattern. What will the best results be for us?” queried Cunha. “Is testing for eight hours better than testing for three hours? Will we get the same results if we measure rooms at 10 a.m.? I want to make sure we are collecting the right data.”
The committee will continue to be briefed on this critical endeavor at each meeting, as long as COVID-19 is around.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.