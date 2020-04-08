BURLINGTON - The Board of Selectmen formally declared a state of emergency for the community.
At its meeting this past Monday night, the selectmen unanimously approved a motion put forth by Town Administrator Paul Sagarino to follow the lead of the state.
Sagarino stated that municipal legal representatives statewide informed everyone that this action does not have any significant impact, but numerous communities have moved forward with the declaration, anyway. He discussed the decision previously with the Burlington Board of Health, who favorably recommended the declaration of a state of emergency.
“We thought it was at least important to send the message to our community that the crisis is serious,” professed Sagarino. “And we need to take the guidance from the federal and state levels, as well as the Board of Health, very seriously.”
This action falls in line with Gov. Charlie Baker’s decision to declare a state of emergency in Massachusetts one month ago. President Donald Trump also declared a national health emergency around that same time.
By declaring an emergency locally, the town will be in-line to receive priority access to state and federal funding, including money from agencies such as FEMA, related to the coronavirus crisis.
Under the state of emergency declaration, the town’s schools, parks, and fields will continue to be closed.
