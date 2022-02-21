BURLINGTON - Seasonal outdoor dining in Burlington got the official go-ahead by Town Meeting.
By an 88-4 vote, Town Meeting passed a warrant article that will create a new section of the zoning bylaw outlining a clear process for permitting businesses to install seasonal outdoor seating options, address health conditions, enliven commercial spaces, and promote business activity.
“This was developed to support a popular practice of creating outdoor seating options for patrons that many food-service businesses and property owners adopted during the pandemic,” Melisa Tintocalis, Burlington’s economic development director, said to Town Meeting. “The seasonal installations are not fixed structural changes, but rather light installation with bistro-style seating onsite, along sidewalks, or within protective barriers for safety and visual interest.”
A permanent outdoor seating situation would need to go through the standard site plan/special permit process with the Planning Board. Any public right-of-way impacted would be reviewed and voted on by the Select Board.
The idea of outdoor seating at restaurants was initially conveyed as the most effective way to conduct business around COVID-19 health conditions, but after many businesses found their patrons appreciated the new al fresco options, they have encouraged town officials to explore a process to continue the practice on an annual basis.
In an effort to explore the best ways to continue al fresco dining in Burlington, the town created an interdepartmental Temporary Task Force made up of representatives Select Board, Planning Board, Board of Health, Building Department, Chamber of Commerce, and the Police and Fire Departments. An online permit application was created and guidelines were approved by the Select Board and Planning Board to process outdoor seating requests.
“Over the last 20 months, the Temporary Task Force approved nearly 40 requests without complaints,” confirmed Tintocalis.
The outdoor seating proposal is modeled after the town’s experience and forms a process where town staff reviews the applications, ensures the elected bodies approve updated guidelines, and allows the Inspector of Buildings to okay the permits on an annual basis.
The town was only able to permit outdoor seating, due to the state of emergency put forth by Governor Charlie Baker. The state of emergency process will expire in April 2022.
“Although our current zoning bylaws allow the Inspector of Buildings to approve temporary structures and uses that exist under a year, this proposal offers a transparent and affordable process for businesses to introduce outdoor seating and ensures there is review for safety and context by the Economic Development, Building, Planning, Board of Health, and Fire and Police Departments.
This is expected to help Burlington’s businesses and property owners enhance business activity and a preferred, fresh, breathable air type of setting that is now more desired at restaurants than ever before in town. Burlington has seen an estimated 25 percent decrease in meal tax revenue compared to pre-pandemic receipts, so this zoning bylaw enhancement hopes to serve as a supportive action to strengthen Burlington’s restaurant cluster and aid in its recovery.
Permits will allow outdoor seating from April 1 to November 1, then the applicant will need to renew their respective outdoor seating permits.
The Temporary Task Force will ensure specifications for furnishings and overall aesthetics are kept at a high standard for each applicant seeking outdoor seating.
With an overwhelming amount of members speaking in support of helping local restaurants in anyway possible, Town Meeting almost unanimously passed the warrant article by a 88-4 vote.
