BURLINGTON – The Board of Selectmen unanimously approved the fiscal year 2022 budget guidelines.
At its virtual meeting this past Monday night, the board was presented with a 3.25 percent blended Operating Budget (3 percent for the town’s budget and 3.5 percent for the school budget), 4.99 percent tax levy (the amount of money raised through property taxes), and 3.25 percent for the town’s Accommodated Accounts (health insurance, trash, special education, etc.). These guidelines for fiscal year 2022 were negotiated between the town, schools, and Ways & Means.
In order to reach these budget parameters, the Town Administration provided a thorough presentation on the murky status of the local economy, which has been severely impacted by COVID-19.
Fiscal year 2021
The fiscal year 2021 Operating Budget is $146,217,413 but it took a lot of work and concessions to get there. Comparatively, this budget had guidelines that looked much more familiar to residents and commercial properties with a 3.5 percent blended Operating Budget (3.25 percent for the town’s budget and 3.75 percent for the school budget), 5.58 percent for Accommodated Accounts, and a 5.54 percent tax levy increase.
The fiscal year 2021 budget had $2.1 million shaved off at Town Meeting this past September. After making cuts in Accommodated Accounts, which made up two-thirds of the $2.1 million, the remaining $700,000 was taken out in the town and school budgets. The big reduction in the Accommodated Accounts consisted of not funding all of OPEB (other post-employment benefits).
Once the $2.1 million was trimmed off the Operating Budget, the fiscal year 2021 guidelines were met without issue. The blended Operating Budget guideline was 2.86 percent, Accommodated Accounts was 2.84 percent, and the tax levy was 5.5 percent.
For fiscal year 2021, the average single-family tax bill checked in at $5,711 with an average increase of $245.
Town Accountant/Assistant Town Administrator John Danizio detailed the local receipts are “pretty bad” as a result of the pandemic. Local receipts are down $6.5 million from the previous fiscal year.
“We will be lucky to fund [our local receipts] next year,” Danizio told the selectmen.
In addition to the local receipts, the funding sources of state aid will be available to the town, but the tax levy is going carry the financial shortfall burden due to the depressed local receipts.
The state aid will not see any reduction, as initially anticipated,
As for the tax levy, “When you are not funding much increases in local receipts, the burden on any increase in the Operating Budget will come on the backs of residents and the business community,” declared Danizio, reiterating the average $245 tax bill increase for the average single family in Burlington. “We are working hard to scale that back. We know the Board of Selectmen is not happy about the tax levy situation, but we are working hard to remedy the situation as best as we can.”
Fiscal year 2022
The fiscal year 2022 Operating Budget goals were outlined as follows:
- Maintain level of services, where possible. Town Administrator Paul Sagarino confirmed, “Based on tonight’s [fiscal year 2022 guidelines], we will not be able to maintain all of our services. There will be cuts on the town and school sides.”
- Prioritize the community’s investment on its infrastructure, including buildings, roads, and water initiatives.
- Minimize fees.
- Continue to adjust the community’s plan for long-term liabilities, which has been done by not funding all of OPEB in the fiscal year 2021 Operating Budget.
Sagarino admitted the town will “most likely” request to use reserve funds for pressing budget needs in the upcoming fiscal year.
“Then, we have to find a way to stop using them and get back to our typical scenario where our regular revenue matches our regular expenditures,” he explained.
At the moment, the town has $16,104,368 in Free Cash, $9,861,273 in Stabilization Funds, and $12,574,264 in Excess Levy Capacity. These three accounts make up the town’s reserve funds.
Sagarino listed the possible options for using reserve funds in the fiscal year 2022 Operating Budget.
The prioritized list is:
1) Revenue replacement (backfill any revenue shortfalls)
2) Targeted usage (cover any increase in deficit accounts, such as snow and ice)
3) Lower tax rate (off-set the impact of the tax levy increase)
4) Fund prioritized capital (fund only the most urgent capital items)
5) Fund operating costs (supplement the Operating Budget)
The selectmen are obviously concerned about the uncertainty of the town’s present and future financial situation. They asked about further budget cuts, and Sagarino noted, if there are any, it will be more salary positions, where positions are able to be consolidated and scenarios of attrition.
Selectman Nicholas Priest summed up the ominous financial prospects accurately, calling it “the perfect storm.”
Sagarino and Danizio reminded the board the situation is “very fluid” as they are taking information as it comes.
“As we go along, we will have to make adjustments, depending on if things are getting worse, or better than expected,” professed Sagarino.
Danizio stated “we will have more definitive answers” on the status of state aid and local receipts in the spring/summer
Expressing much appreciation for the Town Administration’s work on the very difficult budget for fiscal years 2021 and 2022, the board unanimously approved the fiscal year 2022 budget guidelines, including a 3.25 percent blended Operating Budget, 4.99 percent tax levy, and 3.25 percent Accommodated Accounts. The total fiscal year 2022 Operating Budget is $155,000,000.
All the budgets will be discussed and ultimately voted on at May Town Meeting.
