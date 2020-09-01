BURLINGTON - Voters in Burlington backed the big winners in Thursday’s State Primary Election.
There was early voting all last week in town and traditional in-person ballots were cast yesterday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in both gymnasiums at Burlington High School with social distancing measures effectively utilized.
The unofficial ballot results revealed decent poll numbers in Burlington, with 40.5 percent of the town’s registered voters taking part. Of Burlington’s 16,953 registered voters, 6,870 voted. Democrats made up 5,598 of the votes, Republicans accounted for 1,243, Libertarians had 20, and Green-Rainbow provided nine votes.
The Democrat primary ballot featured two highly publicized, contested races. Congressional Senator incumbent Edward Markey amassed 3,082 votes in Burlington, defeating challenger Joseph Kennedy, III, who received 2,478 votes. For the Representative in Congress race, voters decisively supported incumbent Seth Moulton with 4,168 votes, easily disposing of his challengers, Jamie Belsito (798 votes) and Angus McQuilken (410 votes).
The uncontested races on the Democrat ballot resulted in the following incumbents retaining their seats: Councillor Marilyn Petito Devaney (4,386 votes), Senator in General Court Cindy Friedman (4,496 votes), Representative in General Court Kenneth Gordon (4,590 votes), and Register of Probate Tara DeCristofaro (4,384 votes).
The Republican ballot only had one contested. Congressional Senator candidate Kevin O’Connor defeated fellow contender Shiva Ayyadurai by a voting margin of 732 to 487. O’Connor will move on to face Democrat incumbent Edward Markey for the Senator in Congress seat on the Nov. 3 Presidential Election ballot in Burlington.
Uncontested Republican Representative in Congress candidate, John Paul Moran, received 1,036 votes and will square off against Democrat incumbent Seth Moulton on Nov. 3.
There were no candidates running in the Green-Rainbow and Libertarian parties. All the victorious candidates in the State Primary Election move on to the Nov. 3 Presidential Election ballot for Massachusetts. The Presidential Election polls will again be in the Burlington High School gymnasiums with social distancing parameters in place, as they were successfully during the State Primary Election.
Notes
The turnout for Thursday’s State Primary blew away the numbers from 2016 in Burlington. Four years ago, only 825 registered voters took part in the State Primary, mainly due to few contested races. On Thursday, 6,870 voters cast ballots, up roughly 35 percent from 2016.
