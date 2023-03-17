BURLINGTON – The town happily recognized its 4-year anniversary since officially being classified as part of the state’s Green Communities Designation and Grant Program.
Rachel Leonardo, business manager for the Burlington Department of Public Works (DPW), recently informed the Select Board of all the environmentally and financially positive things that have taken place and what’s on deck.
The Green Communities Designation and Grant Program, an initiative of the Green Communities Division of the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources, provides funding to qualified municipalities for energy efficiency and renewable energy initiatives once designated as a Green Community.
The pledge of the Green Communities Designation and Grant Program is to cut municipal energy use by 20 percent over the next five years in Massachusetts. Of the 351 communities in Massachusetts, over 250 are designated as a Green Community.
The big environmentally conscious project that was recently completed is the new DPW Facility on Great Meadow Road.
“I am really proud of the progress we have made, which includes the new DPW Facility,” declared Leonardo.
What’s Coming
There are two green initiatives upcoming.
Thanks to a grant from the Green Communities Grant Program, the Town Hall building and Town Hall Annex building will be weatherized so no cracks in the doors, windows or foundation will exist and no energy will be wasted keeping the older buildings warm and cold. The grant will cover 72 percent of the project’s costs.
The other project consists of putting solars arrays on a town building for the first time ever, when the new Mill Pond Water Treatment Plant will have solar panels installed on its roof, in addition to being weatherized. Courtesy of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, the state will cover 90 percent of the costs, and the savings will be noticeable.
“With the solar arrays on the roof and a newly weatherized building, we are expecting to save $100,000 a year on energy costs,” detailed Leonardo.
The Select Board was very pleased and grateful to hear the good news.
“They are doing a wonderful job on our behalf,” praised Select Board member Michael Espejo. “We can’t thank you enough.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.