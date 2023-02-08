BURLINGTON - An open tenant space adjacent to the entrance of Burlington High School is set to be occupied by a massage therapy business.
At its most recent meeting, the Planning Board approved a special permit for the business to locate on the site.
The applicant, Jing Sheng, LLC, is owned and operated by Xiuli Cui, whose wellness spa business will offer body work, hot stone, back walk, and reflexology feet services. Cui has had her Massachusetts massage license since 2013 and previously had a similar wellness spa in Middleton, MA, which operated from May 2014 to May 2019.
The applicant confirmed that business was never in violation of any laws or ordinances, or health code violations.
“I ran a very successful business,” declared Cui.
The Cambridge Street business will have three massage rooms and Cui will be the lone employee for the foreseeable future. Depending on how business goes, she may hire more staff sooner than later.
The planners saw no issues supporting the special permit, so they approved it by a 5-0 vote. Members Ernest Covino and William Gaffney were absent from the meeting.
