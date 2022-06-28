BURLINGTON - The Select Board unanimously ratified a full water ban for the town during last night’s meeting.
The vote was retroactive to June 15, when the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs declared a Level 2- Significant Drought. A Full Outdoor Watering Restriction on all non-essential outdoor watering.
Although the town of Burlington joined the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority in December 2020, the current connection to the town of Lexington’s water system is not large enough to allow for the elimination of outdoor watering restrictions in the near future. The town of Burlington must comply with what is mandated by the State.
Burlington Department of Public Works (DPW) Director John Sanchez enlightened the board of the severity of the situation.
“The state did declare a drought in our region, but it not just that it is a water drought,” pointed out Sanchez. “The Mill Pond Reservoir does not get filled unless we get water from the Shawsheen River, and we are only allowed to pump from there when that river has water.”
He further expounded that it has been “many weeks” since the town has been able to pump water from the Shawsheen River because it is basically dry as of last night’s meeting.
“We will probably run out of water by the end of the summer if we do not start getting consistent rainfall,” stressed Sanchez. “It is imperative residents follow guidelines.”
The town is using 4 million gallons of water per day this summer and 2.5 million gallons in the winter.
Select Board member Michael Runyan urged residents to follow the restrictions.
“Clean, potable water is the most valuable resource we are able to provide,” he reminded. “Whatever we have to do to provide it, we will support it.”
These water conservation measures apply to all residential and commercial properties
3rd Step: Significant Drought – Full Outdoor Watering Restriction on all non-essential watering
Outdoor watering restrictions consist of:
• Irrigation of lawns via sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems
The following uses are permitted:
• Watering of gardens, flowers, and ornamental plantings by means of a hand-held hose only, will be allowed before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
• To meet core functions of a business or commercial activity
• Applying necessary surface treatments (aka washing exterior surfaces) such as paint, preservatives, stucco, pavement, or cement.
Penalties:
According to the Town Bylaws Section 5.4 the Town, through its Select Board, may declare a State of Water Conservation. Section 5.9 states the Penalties for violating the Water Restriction are:
• Any person violating shall be issued a warning for the first violation, shall be liable to the Town in the amount of $50 for the second violation, and $100 for each subsequent violation thereafter.
• These fines are non-criminal disposition.
Lawn Exemptions
• No exemptions for the installation of new sod, seeding and/or landscaping
For those who would like more information about the State’s drought declaration, please visit: https://www.mass.gov/news/significant-drought-declared-for-southeast-and-northeast-regions-in-ma
