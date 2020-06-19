BURLINGTON – Lahey Hospital & Medical Center (LHMC), part of Beth Israel Lahey Health (BILH), has resumed non-urgent, elective surgeries, procedures and clinic visits following the state’s lifting of restrictions due to COVID-19 this week.
LHMC announced the launch of BILH Safe Care, a set of rigorous standards to protect the health and safety of patients, visitors and staff.
As part of the state’s phased re-opening plan, LHMC is again providing a broad range of elective inpatient and outpatient procedures and services, including endoscopic procedures, routine screenings, including mammograms, orthopedic procedures, along with most other services. Patients should contact their primary care provider or specialist for more information and to schedule an appointment.
“The extraordinary caregivers and staff at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center continue to stand ready to meet the health care needs of our patients and our community,” said David Longworth, MD, President of LHMC. “As we return to providing the in-person services our community needs to remain healthy, we have implemented a number of new safety measures to protect our patients and staff. We want our patients to know that seeking care – whether for a routine check-up, preventative testing or an emergency – is important, and LHMC has taken all the steps necessary to assure your safety.”
Now in place at LHMC, BILH Safe Care combines new processes, standards and technologies to promote patient safety, including:
• A three-point symptom check to confirm patients are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 before their in-person visit, as well as daily symptom checks for staff;
• Separate care areas for patients with symptoms or a diagnosis of COVID-19 in the past 21 days;
• Universal masking requirements for patients, escorts and staff;
• Enhanced cleaning and disinfection of exam rooms, high-touch areas and common spaces; and
• Redesigned spaces to accommodate touch-free check-in and check-out, physical distancing and safe pedestrian traffic flow.
LHMC also offers virtual care options for many specialty areas, as well as primary care and urgent care. To learn more about LHMC’s tele-health options, please visit lahey.org/lhmc.
For more information about BILH about LHMC’s Safe Care Plan, please visit bilh.org/safecare.
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, a part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, is a world-renowned tertiary medical center known for its innovative technology, pioneering medical treatment, and leading-edge research. A teaching hospital of Tufts University School of Medicine, the hospital provides quality health care in virtually every specialty and subspecialty, from primary care to cancer diagnosis and treatment to kidney and liver transplantation. It is a national leader in a number of health care areas, including stroke, weight management and lung screenings, among many others. For more information on Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, please visit www.laheyhospital.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.