BURLINGTON – The community’s food diversity is becoming more eclectic after the Planning Board approved a Vietnamese restaurant to locate at 47 Middlesex Turnpike.
Viet Citron recently went in front of the planners seeking ratification for a special permit. They will occupy part of the space in the Partners Urgent Care lot.
Ngoc Tran, owner of Viet Citron, explained some of her background to the board, and talked about how this is her first venture in the food business. Tran grew up in Reading, but always had eyes for Burlington.
“I always felt the Burlington area is very lively, and there are a lot of businesses taking place,” professed Tran. “The food scene here is very dynamic.”
With space opening in the 47 Middlesex Turnpike lot, Tran seized the opportunity to locate in town and attempt to provide residents with another food option.
“I see a lot of American and Chinese food options, but there are very little Vietnamese options in the North Shore area,” she pointed out.
The menu consists of eight items, including chicken pho, crispy and grilled pork belly, rice bowls, grilled chicken rice bowls, and egg rolls.
The planners cited no issues with the special permit and were happy to hear the Vietnamese business is encouraging its customers to carpool and walk to their restaurant. There will be 30 seats, including five outdoor seasonal seats. The business hours are 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
The planners approved the special permit by a 5-0 vote. Members Paul Raymond and Joseph Impemba were absent from the meeting.
Viet Citron is hoping to open sometime in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.