BURLINGTON - Popular burger chain Shake Shack is opening its newest Massachusetts restaurant in the Burlington Mall on Aug. 26, with a wine and malt license.
After earning unanimous approval from the Board of Selectmen for the license, the New York burger chain will locate on the first floor of the former Sears building. The space occupied is comprised of 3,500 square-feet with 88 interior seats.
Shake Shack is a well-recognized, fast casual restaurant offering its patrons high quality American style food in a relaxed atmosphere. This concept, which originated in New York City, has successfully expanded across the United States with several locations currently operating in Massachusetts, including Woburn, Chestnut Hill, Newbury Street, Boston Seaport, Harvard Square, and Dedham. They also have restaurants in 15 different countries.
The menu consists of burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, french fries, frozen custard, and shakes, of course.
Shake Shack is very pleased to move into the Burlington Mall.
“Shake Shack is a very nice addition,” said local attorney Mark Vaughan, of Riemer & Braunstein, representing Shake Shack Massachusetts, LLC. “This is exactly what [Simon Property Group] envisioned in their quest to reinvigorate the [Sears portion] of the Mall.”
Shake Shack will have mobile ordering, exactly like Dunkin’ where a customer can order from their phone and it will be paid for and ready for pickup before the customer even arrives to the restaurant.
The exact location is along the side of the former Sears building facing Middlesex Turnpike. Shake Shack confirms they are opening on Aug. 26.
