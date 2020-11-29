BURLINGTON - The new wooden floor for the Burlington High School (BHS) John Vanella Gym is expected to be completed by the start of December.
Bob Cunha, director of technology and operations for Burlington Public Schools, recently updated the School Committee about the most recent “small snag” where the insurance company initially declared the claim as a “little expensive” but has since reaffirmed their “full support” of the work that has happened and is continuing. Until this most recent vote of confidence was avowed, the project had been put on hold while the insurance company sent a claims adjustor and engineer to BHS to reevaluate the scene.
This price hang-up was the second snag accumulated by this project, on top of what was found underneath the floor two months ago. The concrete located underneath the floor was holding water, so the company, set to install the new wooden floor, wouldn’t warranty it unless the necessary insurance precautions were conducted. A layer of epoxy is needed to keep the water vapor from coming in. Officials went through the insurance company to see if the additional costs are covered, and the insurance company approved the claim.
Since then, substantial progress has been made. In the last two weeks, the whole subfloor and vapor barrier has been installed and the new wooden floor has been laid out. Cunha is hoping for the floor to be completed and ready for use on Nov. 30, just in time for the winter sports season, if there is one.
The Vanella Gym floor was flooded this past May, thanks to the 45 year-old HVAC system at BHS springing a leak that caused much of the lower level of the building to go underwater.
On the morning of Saturday, May 9, BHS Principal Mark Sullivan visited the school to complete an errand, when he noticed water was leaking from the ceiling, which was due to a copper pipe bursting in one of the penthouse systems on the roof.
There was up to five or six inches of water in the John Vanella Gymnasium, resulting in the wooden floor being declared ruined. The worst of the flooding was in the Vanella Gym, as most of the water ended up there.
This unfortunate event is no surprise to school officials. The HVAC system at BHS is over 45 years old and continues to have long-standing issues that the School Committee has tried to remedy through the Massachusetts School Building Authority’s (MSBA) funding system, but to no avail. School officials sent the project to the MSBA as its lone statement of interest submission eight straight years, and it was rejected every single year, which is why this year’s submission has changed the district’s focus to building a new elementary school to address capacity issues at the Fox Hill and Pine Glen Elementary Schools.
