BURLINGTON — The Burlington Police Department responded to a crash into a school building on Friday morning.
On Friday, April 22, at approximately 9 a.m., Burlington Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a vehicle that struck a building at the Primrose School of Burlington, 10 Greenleaf Way.
There were no reported injuries.
An on-scene investigation determined that a parent who was dropping off a child at the school mistakenly struck a curb with their vehicle and then struck the side of the building.
A building inspector was called to the scene and determined there was no serious structural damage to the building, and no need to evacuate.
The driver involved is not being charged. First responders cleared the scene by 9:40 a.m.
"This was an unfortunate mishap involving a driver who was very cooperative with our investigation," said Burlington Police Chief Thomas Browne. "We are thankful that no one was injured."
