BURLINGTON - Town officials have issued just under 500 water ban violations and approximately 70 fines as of late last week.
As drought conditions linger with a relentless heat wave exerting its wrath in the community, the Department of Public Works (DPW) issued a formal statement on Twitter last Friday.
“We would like to remind everyone that due to the continuing drought conditions, Burlington is remaining on a full outdoor water ban. Unlike some surrounding towns, Burlington relies on the water in the Mill Pond Reservoir to service the town. Due to lack of rain and our inability to pump any water from the Shawsheen River, the reservoir levels continue to be severely low,” the statement read. “We would like to thank those who have compiled with the water restrictions this summer. We understand how frustrating this has been. So far, we have sent over 400 water ban violations and 70 fines. Thank you!”
Department of Public Works Director John Sanchez told WCVB last week that local conditions were "approaching a real, real emergency," in Burlington.
Severe drought conditions now spread over more than 40% of Massachusetts as of a recent update to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Areas at severe drought status include all of Eastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod.
These water conservation measures apply to all properties in Burlington
Significant Drought – Full Outdoor Watering
Restriction on all non-essential watering
Outdoor watering restrictions consist of:
• Irrigation of lawns via sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems
The following uses are permitted:
• Watering of gardens, flowers, and ornamental plantings by means of a hand-held hose only, will be allowed before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
• To meet core functions of a business or commercial activity
• Applying necessary surface treatments (aka washing exterior surfaces) such as paint, preservatives, stucco, pavement, or cement.
Penalties:
According to the Town Bylaws Section 5.4 the Town, through its Select Board, may declare a State of Water Conservation. Section 5.9 states the Penalties for violating the Water Restriction are:
• Any person violating shall be issued a warning for the first violation, shall be liable to the Town in the amount of $50 for the second violation, and $100 for each subsequent violation thereafter.
• These fines are non-criminal disposition.
Lawn Exemptions:
• No exemptions for the installation of new sod, seeding and/or landscaping
For those who would like more information about the State’s drought declaration, please visit: https://www.mass.gov/news/significant-drought-declared-for-southeast-and-northeast-regions-in-ma
