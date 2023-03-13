BURLINGTON - The New England Center for Children® (NECC®), a global leader in education and research for children with autism, has announced that Erland Construction, a construction management firm based in Massachusetts, will serve as the presenting sponsor of the 17th Annual NECC 5K Walk/Run for Autism. The event will take place on Saturday, May 13 at 10 a.m. at the Margaret A. Neary School in Southborough.
Erland Construction, the sponsor, has offices located on 3rd Ave. in Burlington.
This professionally timed race is a signature fundraiser supporting NECC’s mission to create a global network of educators, researchers, and programs so that those living with autism may live fuller lives. All proceeds benefit NECC’s programs and services beyond what tuition covers, including vocational opportunities, student outings, specialized equipment and technology, research, and professional development.
“We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to live their life to the fullest, and NECC helps give that to every child who walks through its doors,” said Bill Mack, director of business development at Erland.
Mack will serve as the Event’s Corporate Chair, helping engage corporate support from community partners across the Commonwealth. “As an organization that regularly supports NECC, we look forward to leading the way in making this event the best it can be in order to enhance NECC’s award-winning programs. Our goal is to ensure that NECC is fully equipped to help these amazing students reach their potential and to give staff the tools they need to be successful.”
“We are thrilled to have Erland as the presenting sponsor of our biggest community event of the year,” said Jared Bouzan, MEd, NECC’s chief development officer. “The 5K is a way to celebrate with supporters in the town of Southborough and surrounding communities. It is a great day for our students and their families, as well as for staff and our supporters like Erland. We look forward to our biggest turnout yet on May 13.”
Erland Construction has been a longtime supporter of NECC. Its involvement in the construction of the John and Diane Kim Autism Institute inspired the company’s employees to create the Erland Charitable Foundation in 2016. “After interacting with NECC’s students and seeing the great work being done first-hand, our staff recognized that Erland could do something more to give back to the communities we help build and grow,” shared Mack.
The Erland Foundation raises funds for various philanthropic organizations throughout the region, including the Cotting School and Billerica and Burlington Community Scholarship foundations. The organization also recently held its 5th Annual Strike Out Autism Bowling Night event supporting NECC.
“We see an amazing turnout with strong enthusiasm from the families, students, and staff each year we have participated in the 5K. Erland once again looks forward to joining in on the comradery and being able to help provide the best atmosphere at NECC,” added Mack.
Erland Construction, Inc., founded in 1977, is a construction management firm that works primarily in Massachusetts, serving the Academic, Corporate, Commercial, Advanced Technology, Life Science, and Residential market sectors. Erland is committed to developing and empowering their people to deliver outstanding construction management services through a collaborative and rewarding experience that results in successful projects, long-term relationships, and real value.
The Annual NECC 5K Walk/Run for Autism will take place rain or shine. On-site registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with a start time of 10 a.m. Registration is $25 per person and includes a race T-shirt and timing number. Following the race, participants will enjoy a cookout lunch.
Participation and donation information can be found at necc.org/5K.
About The New England Center for Children
The New England Center for Children® (NECC®) is an award-winning autism education center and research institute. Committed to creating a world where autism is not a barrier to happiness, growth, and independence, our community of teachers, researchers, and clinicians provide comprehensive services including day and residential programs, partner classrooms in public school systems, consulting services, and the ACE® ABA Software System (www.acenecc.org).
NECC is committed to creating an equitable workplace for our diverse team and providing industry-leading staff professional development opportunities, specifically with our on-campus graduate degree partnership programs. The result is a growing pool of autism educators and researchers that impact the lives of children with autism both at NECC and around the world. The New England Center for Children is based in Southborough, MA, and operates a center in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Learn more at www.necc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.