BURLINGTON – The Select Board has put the liquor license ball in Fogo de Chão’s court.
Representatives of the South American cuisine appeared before the Select Board this past Monday night, hoping to earn approval for a transfer of Besito’s liquor license. Besito, an upscale Mexican restaurant formerly located in the Burlington Mall, closed its doors in July 2018. Fogo de Chão, a Brazilian steakhouse, will be locating in the Burlington Mall after earning unanimous approval for a special permit and site plan from the Planning Board in February 2020. Their location is expected to be in the former Sears building and they confirmed, they anticipate opening in September.
The conflict raised by the Select Board revolves around the Burlington Mall currently having nine liquor licenses available, but Fogo de Chão applied for Besito’s license which came via the town of Burlington. It is the last available liquor license the town has at this time, so the Select Board wants to do everything they can to preserve it for a more applicable scenario, likely somewhere else in town besides the Burlington Mall, who has nine available liquor licenses.
“I do not know why we have to use a town license for this, when the Burlington Mall has [nine] licenses for this use,” lectured Select Board member Joseph Morandi. “I want Besito’s license to be used elsewhere. It is the town’s last liquor license.”
Three years ago, Burlington Town Meeting approved a warrant article granting Burlington Mall site-specific liquor licenses. The Mall has used several of them for restaurants, including Parm, Common Craft, and Gyu-Kaku, among others. Yet, town officials confirmed nine remain, which is why the Select Board is standing firm in its viewpoint to urge Fogo de Chão to reapply for one of the Mall’s liquor licenses instead of moving forward with Besito’s license.
“We have to make a decision based on what is in the best interests of the town,” emphasized Select Board Chair James Tigges. “It is no secret there are numerous Burlington Mall liquor licenses available, and only one for the rest of the town.”
Fogo de Chão’s legal representation raised points about paying an exorbitant amount of money for Besito’s license, as well as having to go through the extensive permitting process for a new license at the state and local levels. With all that being acknowledged, the Select Board pressed harder and Fogo de Chão’s representation seemingly had no choice but to entertain the idea of heeding the board’s recommendation and applying for one of the Mall’s nine liquor licenses.
Though nothing was confirmed as to what Fogo de Chão is going to do, the Select Board voted to continue this hearing to Sept. 13 with the condition that they will hold an special meeting before then, if the applicant does apply for one of the nine Mall licenses. Fogo de Chão has tentative plans to open in late September.
More on Fogo de Chão
Fogo de Chão is a leading Brazilian steakhouse, or churrascaria, specializing in fire-roasting, high-quality meats using the centuries-old Southern Brazilian cooking technique of churrasco. Guests will be able to indulge in a wide variety of simply seasoned meats that are fire-roasted to expose their natural flavors. The new location opening in the lower level Primark wing will offer house specialties, such as picanha sirloin, filet mignon, ribeye and land chops, seasonal salads, soup, fresh vegetables and much more.
The Brazilian steakhouse will include 363 seats, 86 of which will be allocated for seasonal dining areas surrounding the building façade. The Burlington Mall location will be the steakhouse’s second location in the Commonwealth.
