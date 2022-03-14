BURLINGTON – The School Committee recently discussed expectations for elementary school enrollment heading into the next school year.
School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti provided some current enrollment statistics and anticipated what may be coming by the start of the next school year.
The incoming kindergarden numbers at Francis Wyman Elementary School is 93 students, and Dr. Conti noted there “could be” an additional 20 students enrolled over the summer.
“Enrollment is not definitive yet, but it is something to be mindful of,” recognized Dr. Conti.
Fox Hill Elementary School has had surging enrollment issues for the past several years, and the trends aren’t likely to change, which is why a statement of interest for a new elementary school on the current Fox Hill property is in front of the Massachusetts School Building Authority. Unfortunately, the new school won’t be erected and ready for use until at least 2028. Keep in mind, the statement of interest still needs to earn more approvals at the state level, as the permitting processes has only just begun.
Last year, school officials had to change the classroom model at Fox Hill by implementing five classrooms for three grades at the school, so each of those three grades has five classrooms instead of the traditional four classrooms per grade at the elementary level in the district.
Dr. Conti further revealed that Fox Hill is roughly 20 students behind Francis Wyman in terms of incoming kindergarden enrollment, and Francis Wyman is a much bigger elementary school than Fox Hill. This trend is again causing concerns among school officials, and the dreaded word, redistricting, was heard during the School Committee meeting.
“I hate to say it but redistricting is a possibility,” cautioned Dr. Conti. “Fox Hill needs relief.”
He went on to assure parents that, “No decision has been made at this time. No students are moving. I just wanted to make the School Committee aware of the enrollment figures. Once the kindergarden enrollment registration process ensues, we will see where we are at.”
This matter will be a recurring item on the School Committee’s future agendas.
