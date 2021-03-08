BURLINGTON – Fresh off receiving formal support from the Board of Selectmen last Monday night, Row 34 earned approval from the Planning Board last night for a special permit to locate in The District Burlington.
Island Creek Oyster Bar (ICOB) is the restaurant that will be changing its name to Row 34.
ICOB has been in The District Burlington since 2017, but the pandemic has forced the business to change its operator. The change basically consists of a name change to one of ICOB’s affiliated restaurants, Row 34.
“I believe a change of operator puts the location in a situation of greater success,” said Shore Gregory, one of the ICOB owners. “Row 34 will refresh the ICOB brand, and make the restaurant’s price point more approachable and more family friendly.”
ICOB recently closed its only other location in Boston’s Kenmore Square, so the Burlington location shutting its doors will be the end of the ICOB brand.
Row 34 still has a successful spot in Boston on Congress Street. The Row 34 concept is basically the same menu as ICOB, but the prices are bit cheaper. Like ICOB, Row 34 will specialize in seafood and more specifically, oysters. Gregory is one of four partners of the company, including Owner and Founder Skip Bennett who is an oyster farmer in Duxbury. Bennett started an oyster company called Island Creek Oysters, an oyster farm that works locally in Boston and around the country.
Row 34 will reoccupy the existing ICOB space behind Tavern in the Square. Everything besides the signage and some of the décor will remain the same. This means Row 34 will utilize the 8,500-square-feet in the building with a total of 265 seats, including 40 outdoor patio seats. There is a bar within the restaurant, as well.
“This is a proper process,” remarked Planning Director Kristin Kassner. “Nothing else is changing to the restaurant besides the signage and cosmetics.”
Due to the boilerplate cosmetic alterations and the change of operator process that exists in Burlington, a special permit approval was required from the Planning Board.
Much of the dialogue revolved around eight parking spaces that exist on the site only for ICOB’s “ghost kitchen” which has been used for the restaurant’s takeout orders since COVID-19 began. Several of the Planning Board members requested that the amount of spaces be reduced and relocated to a more appropriate location in the parking lot. These designated spots have limited parking for the next-door Black & Blue Steak & Crab restaurant in the same parking lot.
“Those are premium spots for Black & Blue Steak & Crab that are limiting the restaurant’s business,” lectured Planning Board Vice Chair Joseph Impemba. “I would like those eight spaces to be reduced and relocated immediately.”
Gregory agreed to setup a meeting with Planning Staff next Monday, where the exact details and conditions will be finalized and written into the board’s approved permit for Row 34.
The name change from ICOB to Row 34 is expected to take place by May 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.