BURLINGTON - An initiative to recycle compost from Burlington Public Schools was discussed at the most recent School Committee meeting.
The goal is to take materials that can be composted, separate the waste items accordingly (train students to do so), and reduce the compost currently flooding the waste stream daily.
“I believe there is a cost to this, but also the greater cost of reducing waste stream is an important thing for us to pursue,” emphasized School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti. “We hope to start at one school and then implement it all our schools.”
School Committee member Christine Monaco has experience with composting and expressed a desire to know exactly how this concept would play out.
“There are a lot of problems with composting. I want to know what is going into the compost, where it is being kept, and how animals are being kept from it,” she declared. “If we do it right, it can be a great thing, but it has to be done carefully.”
In response, School Committee member Martha Simon explained the composting company would pick up the waste and take it to a compost garden.
“It would be a curbside pickup compost that would make our waste disposal lighter,” Simon detailed. “It is very doable and think it is important.”
Some questions among the committee were answered, such as the composting being off-site and not not any school property.
Other inquiries, including the costs of having these services and any impacts to cafeteria staff and students (potential training), will be addressed at the committee’s next meeting.
