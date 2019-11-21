BURLINGTON – AMC Burlington Cinema 10, located at 20 South Avenue, off Middlesex Turnpike, earned approval from the Board of Selectmen to extend their operating hours in December.
The request is in connection to the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Thursday, Dec. 19. Due to the anticipated popularity of the movie, AMC Burlington Cinema 10 believes it’s imperative to extend their operating hours to accommodate the above-average amount of moviegoers expected to see the movie.
Kate Boucher, AMC Burlington Cinema 10 general manager, detailed the movie will be roughly three hours in length, so movies starting from 10 to 11 p.m. won’t be ending until after midnight. Therefore, the cinema needs approval from the Selectmen to stay open after midnight. The dates consist of Dec. 19 through Dec. 31, primarily when students will be on Christmas vacation.
The Selectmen raised no concerns with the request, besides reiterating the new alcohol policy that was approved last month.
The exact changes are tied to AMC’s alcohol compliance policy. Currently, AMC has a compliance monitor for inside the auditoriums. The position’s primary objective is to ensure people are not passing off alcoholic beverages to underaged individuals. The compliance monitor is not allowed to do anything else, such as clean up trash, per the alcohol compliance policy as constituted since 2016.
It was detailed that certain days of the week, including Monday through Thursday, the AMC bar only sells 4 or 5 drinks at the most. The objective of the new policy is to temporarily revise the alcohol compliance policy to allow the monitor the ability to perform other duties, besides monitoring the service of alcohol in the theater. The altered policy will be in effect through December.
As for the request for extended operating hours, “I like it,” professed Selectman Chair Joseph Morandi, “I want to see businesses succeed in Burlington. This is great for people who want to see a movie while on Christmas break.”
The Selectmen unanimously approved the extended operating hours request for Dec. 19 through Dec. 31.
