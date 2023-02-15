BURLINGTON - The town of Burlington’s alcohol policy is about to expand from 1.5 pages to 24 total pages after an updated version of the policy was discussed at the Select Board’s meeting this past Monday night.
The matter was formally opened as a public hearing, but it was the Select Board and Town Administrator Paul Sagarino who did most of the talking, briefing the public on some of the major changes in the upgraded alcohol policy. The existing policy was outdated, as noted by its 1.5 pages of language.
The updated policy was drawn up by town counsel, and was modeled off the current policy, with Sagarino calling it a “professionally written policy.”
The key changes will address permissible hours for the serving of alcohol, suspension and reset lengths for violations, and a bring-your-own-beer (BYOB) concept, which Burlington hasn’t had.
Select Board member Joe Morandi, who serves on the Alcohol Policy Subcommittee with Select Board member Michael Espejo, stated “we need to look at the BYOB a little and figure out what can be brought to premises where BYOB would be allowed.”
Morandi detailed ideas for providing a reset situation for establishments that failed an alcohol sting, served a suspension of liquor license, then doesn’t fail another alcohol sting for five years, in which case would be considered a second offense for the establishment.
“I think it is a little bit much, considering the time-lapse in between violations,” declared Morandi.
The other Select Board members agreed with Morandi, but the board needs ample time to thoroughly review the updated alcohol policy and provide feedback.
The public hearing was continued to the board’s next meeting on Feb. 27.
