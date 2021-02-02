BURLINGTON - The Planning Board unanimously approved a proposal for a different type of 3D printing company to locate on 3rd Ave. in Northwest Park.
LightForce Orthodontics recently earned formal support for three special permit applications and one minor engineering change to locate at 42 3rd Ave. in Burlington’s Northwest Park, off Middlesex Turnpike. The business will expand its current operations in Cambridge, where they conduct operations in a 4,000 square-foot facility.
LightForce Orthodontics is engaged in 3D printed, ceramic orthodontic bracket design and manufacturing. They hope to use the 3rd Ave. space for both office and manufacturing functions.
The manufacturing process entails creating fully-customized brackets and trays and sends them directly to the practice for the orthodontist to bond to a patient’s teeth.
This includes LightPlan SW (Treatment Software by LightForce) with complete control of every aspect of the treatment plan and a simple cloud-based interface for adjustments and approvals, the proprietary LightForce software system empowers the clinician every step of the way; Bracket manufacturing (Braces by LightForce), where LightForce’s brackets are patient-specific 3D-printed ceramic brackets; and LightTray Manufacturing (Indirect Bonding Trays by LightForce), as the LightTray is a patient-specific indirect bonding tray 3D printed from a proprietary metal.
The manufacturing process includes planning (via the LightPlan SW), printing, curing, assembly and shipping to customer.
Robert Griffin, of LightForce Orthodontics, elaborated on the process to the planners.
“With 3D printing, we are able to recreate the exact mold for a person’s teeth,” he detailed. “We are looking to Burlington for expansion in administrative and engineering support staff, along with the manufacturing component. This facility on 3rd Ave. will help us meet all of our production demands and put our facility in an area that aligns with a lot of local businesses and recruit talent that we can maintain for our engineering expertise.”
The planners had no problems with the proposal, and all the members seemingly expressed support for it. The members unanimously approved the three special permits and one minor engineering change.
