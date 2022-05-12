BURLINGTON - Night one of Town Meeting this past Monday night concluded with the fiscal year 2023 capital budget items for the Department of Public Works (DPW) earning decisive approval.
The four capital projects totaled $943,000.
- Chesnut Hill Cemetery Fence ($20,000)
There is a currently a fence at the Chesnut Hill Cemetery that abuts the employee garage where spoil piles are located, and a residential property. This fence is in need of replacement as it is currently falling apart and is not aesthetically pleasing to the high volume of residents who visit the cemetery. The existing fence has the potential to continue to fall apart and be a nuisance to the residential neighbors.
- Stream Cleaning/Drainage Repair ($200,000)
In a continued effort to relieve localized flooding of residents, this initiative will repair existing damaged/failing drainage systems as well as clean accumulated sediment from various streams throughout Burlington. This has been a regular program since 2001 and helps prevent flooding of home and town infrastructure, due to reduced drainage capacity of storm water systems.
- Grandview Ave Pump Station Design ($130,000)
This station is a duplex type below grade concrete chamber can with a concrete entrance tube. The station houses two centrifugal pumps, check valves, gate valves, level control panel and associated electrical. A standby generator set and automatic transfer switch is located above grade in a weatherproof enclosure. There is a pump failure causing sewerage flooding damage within homes, businesses, and the environment. Outdated technology and systems are causing potential hazards for DPW staff. Additional, high-efficiency pumps and controls will significantly reduce operations and maintenance costs.
- Vehicle Replacement ($593,000)
A 2009 Ford Ranger pick-up truck will be replaced. The truck is showing rot in the frame and bed as well as suspension. This will be replaced with a 4x4 pickup truck.
A 2009 sweeper replacement was also approved. The town operates two sweepers and they are on a 15 year replacement program. The sweeper is in fair condition, however, it will takes close to two years to get a replacement due to supply chain issues.
A 2008 tackless sidewalk plow will be replaced with a new sidewalk plow including a snow-blower attachment. The town operates three sidewalk plows and they are on a 15-year replacement program.
A 2011 dump-truck will be replaced with one town dump-truck and plow. The existing vehicle has been deemed to be in poor condition.
Town Meeting firmly passed these four capital budget items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.