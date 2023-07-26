BURLINGTON - Ease & Grace Massage recently went in front of the Planning Board seeking approval for a special permit.
Since there were only four board members in attendance, the matter was continued to the board’s next meeting by default, but a very brief overview of the business was discussed.
Gina Belmonte, of Ease & Grace Massage, detailed her and another woman want to occupy the existing 10,455 square-foot space in The Shoppes at Simonds Park.
Belmonte classified the business as somewhat of a feeder system of aspiring massage therapists who can start their careers at Ease & Grace Massage and eventually open their own practice somewhere.
“We are hoping to branch out and do our own things,” said Belmonte, whose father-in-law owns a business in Burlington, noting her family’s familiarity with the community. “We want to give back to the community independently.”
For site plan purposes, this spot is located to the right of Cambridge Savings Bank, if you were looking directly at the front of the premises, in the parking lot.
The planners sounded excited about the proposal and are pleased to have a business like this occupy the space.
However, with only four board members in attendance for this special permit hearing, the matter was continued to the board’s next meeting on Aug. 3.
