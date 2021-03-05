BURLINGTON - The town’s COVID-19 statistics continue to go in the right direction with decreased cases for the seventh straight week.
Last night’s data reveal saw Burlington with 1,652 total cases since the statistics started being recorded in March 2020.
In the last two weeks, there have been 80 total positive tests with a 2.58 percent positivity rate during that 14-day period, with the average daily incidence rate and percent positivity registering lower than it was last week this time.
Last Thursday, the number of positive cases over the 14-day period was 81 with a 2.70 percent positivity rate.
Since March, the total number of positive tests in Burlington is 1,652 as of last night at 5 p.m. The average daily incidence rate per 100,000 in the last two weeks is 17.5 (was 17.7 last week), leaving the community in the “yellow” group designation for the fifth straight week.
These colors signify the incidence rate for each community in Massachusetts, measuring the average and total cases with the population of a city or town. In Burlington’s case, it falls in the 10,000-50,000 population range.
Currently in the “yellow” with a population of 10,000-50,000 residents, this designation means Burlington does not have a 10 or more average daily incident rate per 100,000 and doesn’t have at least a 5 percent positivity rate or more.
The community’s most recent average daily incidence rate is 17.5 and its percent positivity is 2.58 percent, with the former down .2 and the latter down .12 percent from last week’s figures. The .2 percent decrease effectively kept Burlington in the “yellow” for a fifth straight week because while the town has a 10 or more average daily incidence rate per 100,000 (17.5), it does not have a 5 percent or higher positivity rate (2.58).
In order to fall into the “red” category, the town needs to have both over the benchmark figures for average daily incident rate (10 or more) and percent positivity (5 or more). Remaining in the “yellow” means the community has only surpassed one of those two key COVID-19 benchmarks.
There have been 43,334 tests taken in Burlington since March, with 3,100 coming in the last two weeks.
These most recent statistics were released by Mass.gov and the information will continue to be updated every Thursday after 5 p.m.
No deaths from the virus have been reported in Burlington.
