BURLINGTON - The summer school program is expected to be remotely the same as the traditional 2019-2020 academic year.
School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti recently outlined to the School Committee that the plan for summer school as of now is to conduct classes via remote learning.
“We are already in discussions for planning for summer school,” stated Dr. Conti. “We have to provide extended school year services for students with disabilities, as part of our Individualized Education Programs.”
Moving forward with remote learning for the district’s summer program is the only option, besides canceling the services altogether. Dr. Conti stressed no one knows if the district’s school buildings will be open at any point this summer, and even if they were, it would be near impossible to put together a summer school program on such short notice.
“If [Gov. Charlie Baker] open schools on July 1, it would be very difficult for us to create a summer program in such a quick manner,” explained Dr. Conti. “I wanted to inform the School Committee that, until we hear otherwise, our summer program will be remote. Our before-and-after school program runs during the summer, but without permission to access our buildings, or to gather together, I am not sure how that is going to run.”
The Parks & Recreation Department is in the same situation as the School Department, in regards to summer programs and activities taking place in person outside.
“We are waiting on the summer guidelines from the state level,” detailed Dr. Conti.
School Committee member Martha Simon “appreciates” the efforts being made in order to produce some sort of plan, amidst the most fluid and uncertain of scenarios when it comes to managing matters during a pandemic.
“It is so difficult because we do not know what is coming for guidelines at the state level,” remarked Simon. “I support remote learning for our summer programs. I know it is not ideal, but it is the only option and student safety remains our top priority.”
Graduating while social distancing?
Burlington High School (BHS) Principal Mark Sullivan has been exhausting all possible options so the celebration of the 2020 seniors can come to fruition. Working across the Middlesex League and other school districts, Sullivan confirmed there are basically two options at this point - do something non-traditional or postpone any type of ceremony until at least August.
Sullivan has chosen the former, and his plan is to conduct a “drive-up ceremony” on the actual graduation ceremony date, June 7. Student speakers will still be on stage at Varsity Field to perform their speeches, and seniors will drive up with their families, get out of the car and walk across the stage with their families to receive their diploma and take a formal photo of the celebration. Of course, social distancing measures will be followed.
“I do not want to postpone this type of event until later in the summer because many of these seniors may be starting work, or joining the military, so any such delay could further the disappointment,” professed Sullivan. “Hopefully the social distancing restrictions are eased on our way to June 7, then things might change for the better in regards to the ceremony, but that is only a hypothetical at this point.”
Sullivan also noted he wants to explore a 2020 reunion in the fall, so the opportunity is given for the senior class to be together one last time as a unit. Obviously, that will depend on the status of COVID-19 in Massachusetts.
School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti and the School Committee firmly support Sullivan’s June 7 drive-up graduation ceremony.
“It allows seniors to be recognized for something they earned and deserve,” remarked Dr. Conti. “It is the best we can do at this point.”
School Committee member Martha Simon said in support, “This type of creativity allows the seniors to not completely lose out on the moment of graduating from high school. If we postpone until August, then we could get caught in the middle of the second wave of the pandemic.”
Several school officials reiterated that the June 7 strategy “won’t please everybody” but if a majority of the parents and students are “somewhat satisfied,” then “that is a small victory” in a year of war with COVID-19.
No formal vote was taken, but until further notice, the 2020 seniors will be receiving their diplomas as part of a drive-up ceremony at Varsity Field on Sunday, June 7. The start-time hasn’t been confirmed.
