BURLINGTON - Whitsons is likely going to stick around Burlington after they lived up to their contract’s guarantees during its 66-day trial run as the district’s food service vendor.
Assuming the role this past March, Whitsons took over and oversaw the role of what the former food service director did for the last 24 years.
Maybe the biggest benefit of partnering with this food service management company is the ability to write a contract guaranteeing a “break-even/profit” each fiscal year for the school lunch budget.
“If we are not at a profit or break-even margin at the end of the year, then [the food service management company] would be required to cut us a check,” explained School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti.
Since then, it was confirmed that after additional reimbursements since February that can be anticipated, the beginning balance when Whitsons started, then the revenue and expenses, the district will have an additional $86,000.
After coming through with their reimbursement guarantee, Whitsons trial ended in June. As a result, the state asked the district to put out a new bid for food service because of the new parameters outlined.
The district put a bid request out and only Whitsons responded, and they guaranteed a higher reimbursement rate for the coming years.
School officials gladly obliged and it was confirmed that negotiations are underway involving Burlington Public Schools and Whitsons. No further details were discussed, but a new contract with Whitsons will at least consist of a 2-year extension to the existing contract.
Expect updates on this at the committee’s upcoming meetings.
