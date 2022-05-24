BURLINGTON - Rarebreed Veterinary Partners recently earned approval from the Planning Board to operate a veterinary urgent care clinic in the Vine Brook Plaza at 112 Burlington Mall Road.
The exact site is next to Duluth Trading Co. and will consist of a 3,250 square-foot commercial tenant space. Similar to human urgent care, veterinary urgent care seeks to treat illness or injuries that are not life-threatening, but require medical attention that can’t wait for regular veterinarian.
This new walk-in clinic will provide after-hours, weekends, and holiday care for pets in a comfortable outpatient setting. The hours of operation are Monday-Friday (2-11 p.m.) and Saturday-Sunday (11 a.m.-7 p.m.).
The building will have the obligatory sound control, odor control, and medical control safeguards, which appeased the the Planning Board.
James Baron, of Rarebreed Veterinary Partners, enlightened the planners that after decades spent entrusting pets to excellent veterinary healthcare teams, his staff experienced the daily struggles that were endured.
“We wanted to reimagine the veterinary experience,” he said. “We focus on building trusted, lasting relationships with our partners and teams. And we continue to create a broad network of practices that value healthcare teams, provide compassionate care and offer the innovation and tools necessary for them to grow.”
The planners approved the two special permit requests.
