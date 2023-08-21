BURLINGTON - A business specializing in critical materials extraction received unanimous approval from the Planning Board to locate on North Avenue.
Phoenix Tailings was founded by MIT scientists, entrepreneurs and engineers to create sustainably produced metals and raw materials. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, the company is creating a reliable domestic supply chain for rare earth metals from waste materials for modern manufacturing by building a new way to process and harvest metals from waste materials in the mining sector known as tailings.
These metals are used in various clean technology applications, such as electric vehicles as well as motor and wind turbines.
The 20 North Avenue location Phoenix Tailings is moving into was formerly occupied by VulcanForms. This cutting-edge company currently operates in Woburn and Somerville, but they are expected to close the Somerville location once the Burlington building is occupied. They will be utilizing the entire 29,000 square-foot building on North Avenue.
No exterior changes or outside storage are part of the transition.
Phoenix Tailings stated they will work with the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce for professional development and to drive regional economic growth, especially in the advanced manufacturing sector.
The Planning Board viewed the business favorably, and unanimously approved four special permit applications allowing Phoenix Tailings to officially locate in Burlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.