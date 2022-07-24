BURLINGTON - With summer half over, it was time for the School Committee to hear an update on the projects underway in the district.
These projects were all passed by Town Meeting either this year or last year.
Bob Cunha, director of operations for Burlington Public Schools, informed the committee that a recurring theme of these projects is the “climate of the construction business” which has been resulting in delivery delays and deficiencies in the workforce, but all the projects are still moving forward as planned.
Summer Projects
- Varsity Field Turf Replacement and Track Resurfacing
The main event project on the summer project card is the replacement and resurfacing of the Burlington High School Varsity Field turf and track.
The artificial turf version on Varsity Field is 11 years old, and wear-and-tear has taken its toll beneath the surface. Every year, a maintenance company checks the compression levels on the field and it was revealed that it needs to be resurfaced beneath the turf with new fiber and compression materials. The rubber pellets underneath the turf harden overtime as a result of constant use. The field is approaching the designation of being “too hard” according to the GMAX testing, which is a unit of measurement that quantifies the hardness of a surface. Cunha confirmed construction will begin Aug. 1, but that date was supposed to be July 1. Thanks to COVID-related delays menacing the construction world, the July 1 date couldn’t come to fruition. The whole project is expected to take three to four weeks, so it will be ready for the first football game on Sept. 16.
- Francis Wyman Elementary School Playground
The 26 year old playground is still comprised of donated materials from Simonds Park all the way from 1996. The wooden structures are beyond their useful life and are on the border of becoming dangerous for kids. The existing playground equipment in both upper and lower locations will be removed and replaced with new equipment. Plans are in the process of being finalized, but the project is expected to begin later in the year, in a multi-phased approach.
- HVAC Controller Upgrade
The MSMS boiler was upgraded in 2004 and this controller upgrade is necessary to keep system on par in the present and future (for the next 10-15 years). There was a 10-week delay on receiving the primary part for this project. It is expected to be delivered and installed before the start of school.
- Pine Glen Elementary School HVAC
Another 50+ year old building. This will work with the existing HVAC infrastructure, which currently don’t provide air conditioning. It will add individual room temperature control throughout the building and classrooms, providing hot and cold air, as needed. The existing system doesn’t provide those options. School officials want the building to function at a high capacity so the School Committee’s preference of keeping the 4-school elementary school model can be sustained. Cunha detailed a walkthrough took place this week and the plans are being designed. No delays are expected with the shipping, and the project will be completed throughout this school year during off-peak school hours at night.
- Burlington Spots Fields Master Plan
School officials want someone to look at all the district’s fields holistically then devise a plan for all of them moving forward. Questions such as, “Do we need a baseball field? Softball field? Priority? How much room do we have?” will be addressed as a result of this warrant article. A meeting with the athletic director and head of the Parks & Recreation Department is expected to take place in the coming days.
- Burlington High School Music Floor Reconstruction
The band and chorus rooms have a step-down design, and it has been deemed not accessible for everyone trying to get up and down. The platforms are narrow, and are more for standing and singing and not sitting and playing instrument. The proposal to bring someone in to create a design that will flatten the floors in the rooms. This project is still in waiting, in terms of when construction will begin.
- Fox Hill Elementary School Portable Repairs
The school building needs to function operationally for another 6 or 7 years. These renovations will help bridge that timeframe. The roof portables are more than 15 years old. This will replace the entire roof. There are 3 HVAC units on roof, but only 1 unit works right now. After the first week of August, work on the HVAC, carpets and roof will convene.
- Scoreboards for Sports Fields
This calls for 3 scoreboards, including 1 multi-sport board at MSMS, 1 a FW, and 1 Marvin Field (both for baseball). There is a 4-week shipping delay and with the design phase still being devised, Cunha stated “we are still a month away.”
- Activity Bus and Utility Vehicles
John Deere utility vehicle (4 seater or 2 seat with dump body in the back) for school property maintenance. Two activity bus passenger vans (14 passengers). Cunha disclosed the ordering systems are down right now for cars. “It does not matter how much money we have to burn in our pockets, no one is willing to take an order. We won’t have these vehicles anytime soon,” surmised Cunha. “I have checked numerous dealers and there is nothing.”
- Marshall Simonds Middle School Field Bleachers
Trying to make MSMS field more usable for high school and youth sports. With stands and scoreboard, that field can help take on some events taking place at BHS Varsity Field. Like the BHS music floor reconstruction, this project is still in waiting.
Expect there to be updates on these projects and more at the School Committee’s next meeting.
