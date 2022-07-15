BURLINGTON – The Burlington Police Department continues to seek identification for a vehicle and driver that struck a Burlington Police Officer on Beacon Street Thursday morning.
On Thursday, July 14, at a little after 10 a.m., an officer who was working a private construction detail was struck by a car in the area of 26 Beacon St.
The officer had signaled for the car to stop as it approached the construction site, but the car's driver attempted to drive around the officer and struck him as they did so. The car did not stop at the scene, and continued northbound toward Woburn.
The officer was treated for minor injuries at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and then released.
The vehicle is believed to be a light gray, 2013 to 2015 Hyundai Elantra.
The Burlington Police Department obtained video showing the car from a construction vehicle that was at the scene, and the department is asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle, or who has information on its driver, to contact Burlington Police at 781-272-1212.
