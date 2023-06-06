BURLINGTON - National Development recently earned unanimous approval from the Planning Board for eight special permits that will reinvent The District Burlington campus.
In 2009, Town Meeting rezoned the property, which is formerly New England Executive Park located off Burlington Mall Road, to a Planned Development District (PDD). Subsequently, National Development (property owner of The District Burlington) acquired the premises and earned Planning Board approval for a phased buildout program delineated into three phases.
Phase 1 and 2 consisted of the demolition of 3 New England Executive Park and construction of a 170 room/key, 6-story hotel, full-service restaurant with associated surface parking and site improvements. Phase 2 entailed the construction of two restaurant sites and an additional retail or restaurant paid, 2-level structured parking garage with parking and site improvements. The demolition of a portion of a building and construction of a 4-story office building seeing the reconfiguration of the existing parking layout and pedestrian circulation around this building. This same building was expanded to have two level of parking, totaling 5 stories of structured parking.
The third and final phase calls for the construction of a 25,000 square-foot retail space and an associated parking deck under the building (168 spaces) and build up of a 180,000 square-foot office building and 658 spaces of associated structured parking.
Following the issuance of the noted permits in 2013, National Development completed the authorized improvements in phases 1 and 2 with the exception of the phase 2 garage expansion. The phase 2 improvements haven’t commenced.
With regional commercial real estate markets continuing to evolve and shift, National Development emphasized the importance of sustaining projects that fit the current demands in the marketplace.
“Regionally, the life science sector continues to project a strong future, and with thoughtful adjustment to permitting and planning, such users will continue to seek out communities supporting their business,” recognized local attorney Mark Vaughan, of Riemer & Braunstein, representing National Development. “The town of Burlington has an incredible track record for attracting premier companies and employers, with many electing to make Burlington their headquarters.”
Vaughan further noted the life science takeover is evidenced by recent zoning adoption, approved construction projects, and permitted uses in this sector.
“Burlington is now becoming an emerging life science cluster,” Vaughan said to the planners.
With that in mind, National Development intends to modify the previously approved phase 3 with a 190,000 square-foot life science building, with hopes of having it integrate into The District Burlington campus. The goal is to have a “first-class architectural design with strong visibility along Route 95.”
Additionally, the modified plan envisions two existing office building at 1200 and 1700 District Avenue as two new life science building totaling 456,000 gross-square-footage with expandable structured parking garages. These would be constructed in phases with supporting site and landscaping improvements.
“This modification and consolidation of surface parking provides the opportunity for new found open space, with the modified master plan for The District Burlington proposing a series of both passive and active outdoor gathering zones,” explained Vaughan. “These areas will be thoughtfully positioned to further expand upon the strong pedestrian network within The District Burlington and adjacent properties, like the Burlington Mall.”
The new plan also intends to complete the construction of the Vine Brook “river walk” extension in the same location, as previously approved. The new river walk layout will offer additional open space around the path, connect to a new pocket park and extend further to create a fully continuous pedestrian network that did not previously exist prior to the modified master plan for the park.
This is expected to be a phased construction process.
“As with all master plans, the program is intended to be implemented in phases over time,” said Vaughan.
The main feature of the modified plan is the “central lawn” amidst the expansion, where people can congregate and enjoy the outdoors. The rendering shown during the meeting depicted a plot of land large enough to house at least 100 people.
Solar panels will be featured on the new buildings and parking structures, as National Development looks to further augment’s the community’s initiative to be more green.
The applicant provided a thorough overview of the makeover, with renderings and design plans, leading to the planners affirming their support of the entire project, especially the beautification of Burlington Mall Road aspect which will occur during the first phase of construction. The planners also like the Vine Brook “river walk” that will run along 2400 District Avenue.
When asked how they plan to get walkers from the distance of Pressed Cafe to the river walk, the applicant provided a concept to mark a trail-head near Pressed Cafe that will lead walker directly to the 2400 District Avenue building and the river walk located behind the building.
After over five separate sessions on this matter, the planners were comfortable to unanimously approve the project.
