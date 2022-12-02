BURLINGTON - Tony C’s will be ready for knockout stage of the World Cup, beginning tomorrow morning.
The sports bar/restaurant went before the Select Board this past Monday night seeking approval for a request to open one hour earlier (10 a.m.) for food service with alcohol.
The exacts dates these parameters apply to are Dec. 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 13, 14, 17, and 18. With the United States advancing to the knockout round of 16 to play Netherlands this Saturday at 10 a.m., earning this unanimous approval from the Select Board could not have timed out any better.
The Select Board expressed zero qualms about the request and are generally excited about Tony C’s decision to be a centralized location to watch the games in Burlington.
“I do not see an issue with this,” said Select Board member Joe Morandi. “Granting this for Tony C’s could make a huge different for their business.”
Select Board member Mike Runyan confessed how “amazed” he is at the noticeable enthusiasm around town and America for this event that only comes once every four years to the world’s stage.
Since this request does not require any formal support from the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission, it’s solely up to the Select Board’s discretion.
With that responsibility, the Select Board unanimously approved the request.
