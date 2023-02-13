BURLINGTON – The town of Burlington is advancing a rezoning initiative to create fresh updated land use policies for the area’s largest commercial district along Burlington Mall Road and parts of Middlesex Turnpike.
A community forum will be held to kick-off the process with an online meeting on Feb. 15. led by consultants from Brovitz Community Planning & Design and Dodson & Flinker.
Register in advance for this Zoom meeting:
https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUpdGqrD4uHdK72484CL7JWk7riXvUYDDD__;!!PIZeeW5wscynRQ!t3FiczQBxnPr5zTyMk3UQDoCht2znQ2xIyZPhVFuQLeaOKJiYnkDe5OrlacdtMjjL3JS5CsmXPrqQtbfEUBHkrbZPTkpw$
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
The Town has identified nearly 100 acres of development potential within the commercial district, most of which exists as under-utilized surface parking lots.
“There is a growing consensus in Town to incorporate more walkability, augment private sector research and development commercial space, and allow for a mix of uses to maintain a buzzy Burlington vibe. Through a thoughtful process we plan to develop a new land use proposal for Town Meeting to consider,” stated the Town’s Economic Development Director, Melisa Tintocalis.
The Town has been studying the area for the past three years, beginning in 2020 with support of the Urban Land Institute and their Technical Assistance Program. This effort led to a state grant and a partnership with MassDevelopment to create the concept plan entitled “Burlington128 District”, completed in August 2022. To develop the new regulatory framework, the Town is launching a 10-month process with community stakeholders.
The Planning Department and Select Board are actively working with the Town’s Administration.
“This is great opportunity to plan for Burlington’s future,” stated the Town Administrator, Paul Sagarino. “We are looking forward to taking on this challenge.”
For more information and ways to get involved, contact the Town’s Economic Development Office at ed@burlington.org or 781-505-1186
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.