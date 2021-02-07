Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Light rain mixing with and changing to snow for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming clear later. Low 17F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.