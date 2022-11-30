BURLINGTON - The Select Board unanimously approved two key elements that will form the town’s first Elderly and Disabled Taxation Fund.
At the May 2022 Town Meeting, the body supported to accept Massachusetts General Law Chapter 60 Section 3D, allowing the authorization of an Elderly and Disabled Taxation Fund in Burlington.
The fund will allow taxpayers of Burlington to make contributions of not less than $1 for the purpose of aiding the elderly and disabled by defraying the real estate taxes on their property.
One part of the approval by the Select Board this past Monday night was the creation of an Elderly and Disabled Tax Fun Committee, which will consist of Town Assessor Paul Tierney, Town Treasurer Gary Gianino, Burlington Council on Aging Director Marge Yetman, and three appointment solicited from the Burlington Select Board.
“Provisions of this fund state someone from the assessors office, treasurer/collector, council on aging, and three members of the public that the Select Board will select to form a committee to act on and disperse any funds received from the public,” explained Town Assessor Paul Tierney.
The committee’s responsibilities also entail reviewing applications to make sure eligible people benefit from the fund.
The three members of the public, which will be chosen by the Select Board, are expected to be adequate with organizational skills and marketing skills.
“Finding people to volunteer is the easy part,” professed Burlington Council on Aging Director Marge McDonald. “Finding people to donate is the difficult part.”
Donations will primarily be made as part of a tear-off piece of paper as part of the town’s tax bill mailed out to residents. This tax relief fund for the elderly and disabled is funded strictly by private donations and the amount disbursed will vary from year to year.
The Select Board unanimously approved the creation of a Elderly and Disabled Taxation Fund Committee and the board’s duty to solicit three members of the public to join the committee.
The hope is to have this committee and fund up and running sometimes early next year.
