BURLINGTON - The Board of Selectmen is in the process of changing its name to the Select Board.
After briefly discussing three possible name options, they settled on Select Board and unanimously voted to support it.
Before the name-change is officially implemented, the more “modern” name will now head to Town Meeting in January in the from of three warrant articles, including general and zoning bylaw articles and an amendment to the Town Charter through a petition to the State Legislature.
With the name-change likely occurring within the next year, Burlington will join over 90 other cities and towns in Massachusetts that have changed the traditional Board of Selectmen name to something more gender-neutral. This is no surprise, with the Massachusetts Selectmen Association voting unanimously to change its name to the Massachusetts Select Board Association, this past January.
Besides Select Board, the other two name options were Executive Board and Town Council. Until the name is officially changed at the state level, the Burlington Board of Selectmen will continue to be addressed as such.
All the selectmen were firmly in favor of being called Select Board members, but Selectman Michael Runyan professed his desire to go with Executive Board.
“As times change and we aim to express more inclusivity, it makes sense to pursue this,” avowed Selectman Nicholas Priest. “Select Board is the way to go. It provides continuity with the many other communities that have also changed. It maintains the historical aspect of the origin of the Board of Selectmen name.”
Selectman Vice Chair James Tigges also spoke in support.
“A lot of town are switching to Select Board,” he stated. “I do not have an issue with that term. It is 2020, so we need to think with the times we are living in.”
The selectmen unanimously approved a motion to change its name to the Select Board. The next time the matter is heard will be at Town Meeting in January.
