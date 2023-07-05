BURLINGTON – Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, has been awarded the American College of Cardiology’s (ACC) 2023 HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence recognizing its Department of Cardiovascular Medicine for providing the highest quality care to patients and fostering a culture of quality improvement.
The HeartCARE Center designation is the highest level of excellence recognized by the ACC and is based on meeting accreditation criteria and through ongoing performance registry reporting.
Hospitals receiving the HeartCARE Center designation from the ACC have demonstrated their commitment to consistent, high-quality cardiovascular care through comprehensive process improvement, disease and procedure-specific accreditation, professional excellence and community engagement.
The designation attests that Lahey Hospital & Medical Center’s Department of Cardiology Medicine has met a set of criteria, including participating in two ACC accreditations, the National Cardiovascular Data Registry and targeted quality improvement campaigns, and has proven to be a forward-thinking institution in cardiovascular medicine with goals to advance the cause of sustainable quality improvement.
“This recognition reflects our cardiovascular medicine team’s deep and ongoing commitment to our patients by all those who serve in the division, from physicians to our advanced practice providers, nurses, radiation technologists, procedure techs, medical and nursing assistants and administrative staff,” said Timothy Liesching, MD, Chief Medical Officer for Lahey Hospital & Medical Center.
“Our ACC designation also reflects our commitment to our core values as an organization to ensure our cardiac patients receive the best possible care through the integration of evidence-based science, quality initiatives, clinical best practices and the latest medical guidelines.”
The Department of Cardiovascular Medicine at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center has established a trusted reputation for providing exceptional patient-centered cardiac care and heart health services. The department has over 80 cardiologists and advanced practitioners working within a wide range of subspecialty areas in multiple settings. They collaborate with specialists in related departments to develop highly personalized treatment plans to provide a seamless patient care experience for each individual.
HeartCARE Center designations are reviewed and awarded annually to ensure that all facilities continue to meet the parameters and criteria of a highly regarded and sustainable quality improvement program.
The ACC is a nonprofit medical society dedicated to enhancing the lives of cardiovascular patients through continuous quality improvement, patient-centered care and professionalism.
The ACC bestows credentials on cardiovascular professionals, provides professional medical education, operates national registries to measure and improve care, and offers cardiovascular accreditation for hospitals and institutions.
