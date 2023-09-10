BURLINGTON - The Mediterranean cuisine scene is expanding in Burlington after the Planning Board unanimously approved a special permit for Greco to locate at Burlington Mall.
The Greek restaurant’s first location in the suburbs will be to the right of Common Craft on the mall campus. Greco was first introduced in Massachusetts back in 2017, in the Boston marketplace. They currently have four locations up and running throughout Boston, including its first in the Back Bay, and Downtown Crossing, the Seaport District and Hub Hall in the North Station area.
Since opening in 2017, the fast casual Greek restaurant has grown in response to tremendous customer support. The Burlington Mall location will contain 88 seats, with about half the seats accommodating outdoor seating behind the pocket park that sits in front of Fogo de Chao and Common Craft. The indoor dining space will sit in a 2,400 square-foot footprint.
The business serves lunch and dinner hours. There will be a traditional front-door to the restaurant, as well as a door inside that accesses the mall.
The planners were satisfied with the proposal, so they unanimously approved the special permit.
Greco anticipated opening at the Burlington Mall in the first quarter of 2024.
