BURLINGTON - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently unveiled copies of the Flood Insurance Rate Maps for the Middlesex County, including Burlington.
John Keeley, conservation administrator for the town of Burlington, briefed the Select Board on the extensive process resulting in the updating flood maps for the community, revealing this map is the first “significant change” since 1987 for flood plains. With better use of lidar and topography information, as well as evaluating streams in a more proficient manner, the map is more exact than it’s ever been.
Keeley confirmed the town received a letter on June 8, initiating a 30-day review period for the community to review. The review primarily entails fixing any information on the map, such as street names, brook names, and rivers.
After the 30-day review is up in early July, FEMA will schedule a public session where residents can get informed and ask questions.
The specificity of the new flood map could alter a residence’s land status.
“It is very important to get this information out to residents,” stated Keeley. “People not currently in a flood plain, may now be in one.”
Vice-versa, people currently paying flood insurance could be cleared of that, due to the updated map.
One significant change noted pertains to the Vine Brook Aquifer, which was previous part of a 500-year flood plan but now is defined as a 100-year flood plan, given the updated map.
When asked how residents will be informed of this information, Keeley confirmed FEMA will likely let the community know during the public session.
