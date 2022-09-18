BURLINGTON - The Select Board decisively approved a proposed upgrade to the signage and mapping of the Landlocked Forest trail system.
The Friends of the Landlocked Forest and the Greater Boston New England Mountain Biking Association are again working together on maintaining and improving the forest’s accessibility.
The current trail system within the forest was ratified by the Select Board and Conversation Commission in 2010, and the forest’s trail system and features have grown exponentially since then. The user population has spiked over the past few years, and navigation and user safety has become a management challenge the forest’s overseers believes needs to be addressed.
Championed by The Friends of the Landlocked Forest and New England Mountain Biking Association, the duo has been collaborating for the past year on a proposal to update the forest map and install signage at appropriate intersections to enhance navigation for all trail user types.
“In doing so, we are applying best practices for management of municipal-owned forests and trail systems,” Martha Simon explained to the Select Board. “Nationwide, well-managed trail systems have become a valuable recreational resource and source of pride for town residents.”
The guiding principles are to keep it simple, useful and understandable to all trail users; utilize an approach of minimal impact and plenty of respect to the natural environment; and preserve the signs, named and trails, wherever possible.
The proposal includes four elements:
- Selecting names for unnamed sections and renaming some existing trails.
- Installing signage in the forest.
- Installing additional kiosks with updated maps.
- Enhancement of existing trail loop system.
The Select Board generally felt the proposal was “great” so they unanimously approved the proposed upgrades.
With the signs still needing to be built and maps upgraded, the proponents don’t expect the upgrade to be installed until later in the fall or in the spring, at the latest.
Further information on the Landlocked Forest
In 1986, the town of Burlington took the Landlocked Forest by eminent domain to protect the community’s open space and preserve its water supply. Burlington Town Meeting voted by a two-thirds majority to purchase the Landlocked Forest, knowing the vital role the open land plays in purifying rain water that runs off into the town’s water supply.
The 270-acre Landlocked Forest is located between Route 62, Route 3, and Route 128.
Most of the Landlocked Forest is in the town’s Zone 3 Water Protection District, which drains into the Vine Brook aquifer located along the Middlesex Turnpike. The forest, which runs along the easterly side of Route 3, is a recreational, water preserving, pollution-absorbing asset that can serve important needs without being paved over.
The Landlocked Forest has always been deemed by residents as a “recreational asset” because of the legal pedestrian access that exists.
The Landlocked Forest is protected under the Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Article 97 Land Disposition Policy, which is the policy of EEA and its agencies to protect, preserve and enhance all open space areas covered by Article 97 of the Articles of Amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.