BURLINGTON - Per request of the Department of Public Works (DPW), the Select Board approved $500,000 for snow deficit funding at its most recent meeting this past Monday night.
Department of Public Works (DPW) Director John Sanchez briefed the Select Board that it has been an average winter for the town, including up to 15 winter storms up until this point, four of which occurred on a Friday.
The 15 snow and ice events totaled 48 inches and private contractors were needed in four events, bringing the town’s current expenditures in overtime, contractors, and materials to just over $630,000.
“I recommend that the Select Board authorize an additional $500,000 for snow and ice operations for the remainder of the season,” requested Sanchez. “This would bring the total authorization to $850,000.”
Using the sand and salt trucks to prep for icy conditions, in addition to the use of snow plows for the storms the town have experienced up until this point, played a large role in the funds being used. Burlington accumulates an average of 56 inches of snow annually, and spends roughly $660,000 for the snow and ice budget.
“There are a variety of different reasons that drive the costs, not just snow,” explained Town Administrator Paul Sagarino.
Sanchez detailed that fluctuating prices in these services, such as oil and service contract increases, have a lot to do with the need for additional funds.
Under Massachusetts general law, municipalities are allowed to operate snow and ice accounts in a deficit. The town’s fiscal year 2022 and 2023 Operating Budgets, will reflect any deficit spending done this year. If this was not done, then officials would have to go to Town Meeting to seek an appropriation to fund the deficit.
The town budgets for $350,000 in its annual Operating Budget, but the current situation obligated the DPW to ask for $500,000 in additional funding, totaling $850,000 in snow and ice deficit funding for this year.
The purpose of snow and ice deficit funding is to budget only $350,000 for snow and ice, but the town never wants to spend under $350,000 because that money will be lost if they do. Once it’s lost, the money can’t be reallocated due to it only being for snow and ice removal so the objective every year is to over-spend and go into this deficit every year so the money is not lost.
The Select Board unanimously approved the snow and ice account funding request for $500,000m leaving the total amount of snow and ice deficit funding at $850,000 in 2022.
