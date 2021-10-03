BURLINGTON - The coveted BinaxNOW rapid response test kits to ascertain if a student has COVID-19 are expected to arrive at Burlington Public Schools on Monday, Oct. 4.
The Test and Stay kits are being provided throughout the state by the Cambridge Innovation Center, out of Cambridge, MA.
Different from last year, if a student is asymptomatic and also vaccinated, they do not need to be tested and can stay in school during a contact tracing scenario. If the student is asymptomatic and not vaccinated, they are given a rapid test. If the results are negative, then they can stay in school.
The rapid tests are orchestrated by Test and Stay, a program that gives participating school districts BinaxNOW rapid response test kits to use on students and staff who are considered close contacts of people who have tested positive for COVID-19. The standard rapid tests consist of recipients getting their noses swabbed for evidence of the virus, then they have to wait about 15 minutes for the results. The rapid test has been called by school officials a “shallow nasal test” so it is not as intrusive as the COVID tests were closer towards the beginning of the pandemic.
“Test and Stay is for close-contact students who are asymptomatic,” affirmed School Supt. Dr. Eric Conti. “After 15 minutes, if a students has a negative test, they go into school to class, while a positive test send a student home.”
Eligible students will be tested five days in a row to ensure they do not have COVID.
Following similar parameters to last year, all parents of students sharing classrooms with a student confirmed as having COVID-19 are contacted by school officials. The district’s new website www.burlingtonpublicschools.org/district/covid-19_info_reports summarizes the number of cases each week and those in quarantine. As of the last School Committee meeting this past Tuesday, no classrooms are quarantined at the elementary school level.
“It is different than last year, with the Delta variant and some students vaccinated, and some not,” mentioned Assistant School Supt. Patrick Larkin. “I ask for everyone’s patience as we try to get information out as fast as we can to parents and residents.”
The district is following the Department of Public Health’s contact tracing guidelines, calling for students to be 6-ft. apart from each other instead of 3-ft. when inside a school building.
Though the objective was to have all students learning in a classroom, quarantined students are getting educated from home in remote fashion with their tablet devices provided by the school. Teachers have been able to successful juggle remote and in-class students.
School Committee Chair Thomas Murphy reminded everyone that the state has made exceptions to their mandate of having all students in classrooms for this school year.
“The remote learning taking place this year is the exception to the rule,” Chair Murphy declared. “There are a very limited number of students in quarantine.”
Parents received an email from the School Administration with a link to confirm their consent so their children are allowed to be tested, if need be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.